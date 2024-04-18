Rs 18 crore seized from Dharwad flat shifted to SBI

Based on a tip-off that illegal liquor was stored in a house at Aarna Residency, the excise officials raided the house on Tuesday night. They were shocked to find bundles of notes stacked in the house and alerted the flying squad of the Election Commission. As the amount exceeded Rs 10 lakh, the poll officials transferred the case to the Income Tax Department. It took 12 hours for the officials to count the money and secure it in the safe at the SBI branch.