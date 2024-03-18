Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash seized in separate incidents

Authorities seized at least Rs 20 lakh on Saturday night, hours after the model code of conduct kicked in for elections.
The Static Surveillance Team (SST), along with Nelamangala town police, stopped a Hyundai Creta around 11.30 pm and seized Rs 7 lakh in unaccounted-for cash. The car was stopped at the Jazz toll plaza.
A police officer who was part of the team told DH that the car driver was identified as Gunashekhar and claimed he possessed a bill for it. "We have asked him to produce it. Police believe Gunashekhar is a borewell lorry contractor.
In another case, Ashoknagar police seized Rs 13 lakh in a car while checking vehicles at the checkpost deployed on Residency Road.
Bengaluru police have started setting up checkposts around the city and many have become operational. The checkposts will be operational round the clock.
(Published 17 March 2024, 23:42 IST)