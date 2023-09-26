Rs 200 to Rs 10: Tomato farmers' hopes crash

“By harvesting tomatoes on my 10 acres of land, I am only going to add to my losses,” Satish Hotur, a farmer from Chinthamani in Chikkaballapur. “I can harvest 20 to 28 boxes of tomatoes per day. The traders are quoting Rs 150 per box (max he can earn Rs 4,200), whereas the labour charges itself would come to Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500. And then there are transport charges, traders commission and others. So, I have decided not to harvest the yield.”