Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 25.84 lakh recovered from ‘dead’ accounts in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Addressing a review meeting of all five guarantee schemes here on Tuesday, Revanna sought details of these funds recovered by the officials.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 18:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKalaburagi

Follow us on :

Follow Us