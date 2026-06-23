Rs 25.84 lakh recovered from ‘dead’ accounts in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H M Revanna expressed displeasure against the officials for not providing adequate information with regard to the funds deposited into the accounts of the deceased beneficiaries under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.</p>.<p>Addressing a review meeting of all five guarantee schemes here on Tuesday, Revanna sought details of these funds recovered by the officials. </p>.<p>Responding to him, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Rajkumar Rathod said that a total of 5.98 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme in the district and out of which 9,156 beneficiaries are dead. </p><p>He also said that the funds of Rs 25.84 lakh has been recovered and measures have been taken to prevent deposit of funds into the accounts of 5,336 such beneficiaries. </p>.<p>Later, Revanna sought details about steps taken by the officials to recover the amount from the account of the deceased beneficiaries and also meeting held with the bankers and total funds blocked in all the branches. He took officials to task for attending the meeting without gathering all these details. </p>.<p>“Funds are being deposited into the deceased Gruhalakshmi account holders. Therefore, meeting has to be conducted with the bank authorities to stop it. We have got information about money being deposited in several members of the same households. Besides, there are instances of amount of several beneficiaries is being deposited only in one account. The government cannot recover the money if it is deposited in the Airtel Bank, Piggy Bank and small financial banks. Therefore, the officials should submit a detailed report after conducting a thorough verification,” he warned. </p>.<p><strong>Gruha Jyoti</strong></p>.<p>Revanna has also sought details about misuse of Gruha Jyoti scheme. Stating that the officials should monitor use of electricity by the house owners through the tenants, he said that proper verification has to be conducted about the people from outside states utilising the scheme. </p>.<p>Responding to him, Food and Civil Supplies Department In-charge Deputy Director Munawar Daula said that the district has a total of 991 fair price shops, 5.40 lakh ration card holders and 20.10 lakh beneficiaries. </p><p>An amount of Rs 508 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The department has seized 9,631 quintal rice by registering 176 cases and arresting 329 persons in this connection, he explained. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Revanna has directed the officials to take stringent measures against sale of Anna Bhagya rice in the market. </p>.<p>Revanna has also sought hardship being caused to the schools children due to the shortage of buses. Responding to him, KKRTC officials maintained that the number of trips and schedules are increased after the launch of Shakti scheme. The buses are plying in 920 schedules in the district.</p>.<p>The corporation has received Rs 603 crore from the government out of the Rs 754 crores. The women have travelled 22 crore times in KKRTC buses in the district, the officials informed. </p>.<p>Guarantee Implementation Committee district chairperson Chandrika Parameshwar, vice-chairman Somashekhar Hiremath, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Sankanur, Vijaykumar Kattimani and Narasimhalu Kumbar were present. </p>