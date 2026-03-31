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Rs 30,000 crore in arrears, blocked capex: CAG report raps government

The report, tabled in the legislature recently, found that the government had Rs 24,917 crore of revenue arrears under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and excise for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakacagarrears

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