Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 3.71 crore fraud reported at Haveri sugar mill, 28 booked

According to police, the complaint was filed by Manikrao Abhangrao Gadade, Deputy General Manager of Unit-1 of the factory.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahaveri

Follow us on :

Follow Us