Rs 3.71 crore fraud reported at Haveri sugar mill, 28 booked

<p>Haveri: An alleged fraud of Rs 3.71 crore has been reported at the GM Sugars and Energy Company sugar factory near Sangur in Haveri taluk, with an FIR registered at the Haveri Rural Police Station.</p>.<p>According to police, the complaint was filed by Manikrao Abhangrao Gadade, Deputy General Manager of Unit-1 of the factory.</p>.Four held for excavating temple site for treasure in Karnataka's Haveri.<p>It has been registered against Ullas Dhanuji Rathod, a resident of Harilal Tanda in Nanded district of Maharashtra, and 28 gangmen.</p>.<p>Police said the factory management had entered into an agreement with cane harvesting gangmen for harvesting and transportation work for the 2025–26 season.</p>.<p>On May 18, 2025, the accused visited the factory office, assured timely work and signed the agreement, later demanding advance payment.</p>.<p>Subsequently, they received Rs 3.71 crore in stages through multiple bank accounts. After collecting the money, the gangmen returned to their villages and did not come back and have been unreachable since.</p>.<p>Police said prima facie it appears to be a case of cheating and investigation is continuing based on addresses and preliminary details of the accused.</p>