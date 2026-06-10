BJP's R Ashoka alleges Rs 39,000 crore garbage processing scam in GBA

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Wednesday accused the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> of taking a kickback of Rs 10,000 crore in an alleged “Rs 39,000-crore garbage processing scam” in the GBA.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said: “During the previous BJP government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> had earned the distinction of being the cleanest city. Now, the Congress government has executed a shocking ₹39,000 crore scam in the name of garbage. This is the first time in the country’s history that such a massive loot has occurred in the name of garbage. This is a ‘black money tribute’ tender to the high command.”</p>.<p>Instead of the usual annual tenders, this time a 30-year contract with a possible 5-year extension — totalling 35 years — has been awarded to Delhi’s MSWS Solutions Limited or its parent company, Ramky, the LoP said, adding that the contract had been divided into two packages: North and South Bengaluru.</p>.<p>He noted that the Ramky company, whose sister concern, MSWS company, was awarded the tender, was “blacklisted” by the World Bank. The erstwhile BBMP had itself cancelled Ramky’s contract in 2016, he added.</p>.<p>Ashoka alleged that the government ignored expert advice from its own rights company and instead gave the consultancy to an unqualified company.</p>.Why Bengaluru’s garbage crisis is getting worse: Nearly 300 vehicles missing daily.<p>“Currently, the tipping fee is ₹260 per tonne. Under the new tender, this jumps to ₹2,400 per tonne — a 950% increase. If the old rates had continued, the cost for 30 years would have been ₹6,117 crore. Under the new tender, it rises to ₹39,437 crore, resulting in an additional burden of ₹33,320 crore.”</p>.<p>The LoP also noted that the Finance Department had flagged concerns about the project. </p>.<p>“The Finance Department raised objections regarding awarding both packages to a single company, the 30-year long duration, and the 5% annual escalation. It advised reducing the period to 10 years and the escalation to 2.5%, warning that otherwise it would become a huge burden on the BBMP in the future. Additional Chief Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh wrote to the Chief Minister, highlighting the flaws in the tender."</p>.<p><strong>BJP complains to Guv</strong></p><p>Later, a delegation of BJP leaders met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and complained to him about the alleged scam. The BJP leaders subsequently also lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta.</p>