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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP's R Ashoka alleges Rs 39,000 crore garbage processing scam in GBA

BJP noted that the Ramky company, whose sister concern, MSWS company, was awarded the tender, was “blacklisted” by the World Bank.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsGarbage

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