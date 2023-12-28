Rs 40k cr scam jibe: Pressure mounts on BYV to act tough against Yatnal

Former chief minister D V Sadanada Gowda, speaking to reporters separately, minced no words to criticise Yatnal and appealed to the central leadership to intervene at the earliest before his (Yatnal) ‘statements’ cause more damage to the party’s prospects. “When I was the state unit president, I had suspended leaders like Yatnal, M P Renukacharya and former minister B Janardhana Reddy. But it was Yediyurappa who forced me to reverse my decision on Yatnal and Renukacharya, for which the party is paying a heavy price today,” he rued.