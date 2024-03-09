Rs 50 lakh each for 7 ‘good’ varsities as incentive by Karnataka govt

Seven public universities in the state have received ‘Incentive Funds’ of
Rs 50 lakh each from the state government for the Good Governance Indicators.
The scheme was announced in the 2023-24 state budget for which the state higher education department had invited applications from the government-run universities, along with a detailed presentation. Of the 32 conventional universities, including Visvesvaraya Technological University, only seven got selected to receive the special funds.
The seven universities receiving the special funds are: Bangalore University, University of Mysore, Karnatak University - Dharwad, Mangalore University, Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University - Ballari, Davangere University and Rani Channamma University - Belagavi.
The Bangalore University got selected for its best practices in examinations, while Mysore varsity was selected for providing highest employability/best placement services, including affiliated colleges.
A committee, headed by the vice chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, scrutinised the applications submitted by the universities and recommended a list of seven universities to receive the special funds.
However, the government has put a condition on the universities to utilise the funds only for the developmental works and it is mandatory to submit utilisation certificates to the department.
It is mandatory for the universities to follow the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act and rules while calling for tenders to take up any work under these funds and there should not be repetition of funds to any work.
Srinivas C, Registrar Evaluation of Bangalore University, said, “It is our pride to be recognised for best practices in examinations and we will utilise the incentive funds effectively.”
He mentioned a few good practices in Bangalore University examinations, including introduction of supplementary exams, establishment of a centralised service hub etc.
(Published 08 March 2024, 20:33 IST)