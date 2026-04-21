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'Rs 500 betting' remark lands Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara in trouble, faces FIR & probe

The court has also sought probe against Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru District in the same case.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsG ParameshwaraFIRBetting

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