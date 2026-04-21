'Rs 500 betting' remark lands Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara in trouble, faces FIR & probe

<p>Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru on Tuesday directed the Tumakuru police to register an FIR and launch a probe against Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> after he had claimed to have lost Rs 500 bet during a local Kabaddi match. </p><p>The XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), KN Shivakumar also sought probe against Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru District. </p><p>The court noted that since the offences alleged against the Home Minister and the Deputy Commissioner appear to be not coming within the purview of discharge of their official functions, a prior sanction from the concerned authority/state government is not necessary.</p><p>The court acted on a Private Complaint by one HR Nagabhushan. </p>.Parameshwara bats for Siddaramaiah’s full term as CM.<p>"It is the allegation of the complainant that the accused No 1 being the sitting MLA from Koratagere Constituency & Home Minister for the State and accused No.2 being the Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru District have involved in illegal betting in the public function, i.e., the Kabaddi competition held in the Tumakuru City on 19/10/2025 by betting Rs.500/- as against the winning Team i.e., the Dakshina Kannada District Team & also after the said competition they have given statement about the same to the Media, whereby they have instigated the public at large to involve in such illegal betting activities. As such the accused have committed the offences punishable U/Sec.112(2) & 45 of BNS, 2023," the complainant had alleged.</p>.BJP leader among 6 arrested for running illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura.<p>After the perusal, the court ordered: "I hereby refer this complaint U/Sec. 175(3) of BNSS, 2023 to the SHO,Kodigehalli Police station, Kodigehalli, Koratagere Taluk, Tumakuru District for investigation. Office to send the complaint and connected papers to the said police station. Await FIR."</p><p>Following the tournament, Parameshwara had said, "I lost Rs 500. We both, the DC and I, had a bet and I lost Rs 500."</p><p>The clipping was telecasted on local TV news channels. </p>