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Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 5,700 crore aviation fuel, bio-plastic projects rejected: Ex-Minister Murugesh Nirani

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said investors from other countries and states are invited with red-carpet treatment at global investment summits
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBagalkot

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