Rs 5,700 crore aviation fuel, bio-plastic projects rejected: Ex-Minister Murugesh Nirani

<p>Bagalkot: Former minister Murugesh Nirani said an application submitted by the Nirani Group seeking approval to establish aviation fuel production and bio-plastic manufacturing units worth Rs 5,700 crore in the state has been rejected.</p>.<p>If opportunities are not provided in Karnataka, the group would be compelled to invest in other states, he added.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said investors from other countries and states are invited with red-carpet treatment at global investment summits, while proposals from local entrepreneurs are being turned down. Both proposed projects are agriculture-based, including an aviation fuel production unit worth Rs 3,200 crore and a bio-plastics unit worth Rs 2,500 crore.</p>.<p>No demand had been made for land or electricity and the projects would generate employment for thousands, Murugesh said demanding the authorities explain the reason for rejecting the proposal.</p>.<p>Nirani said the projects would have a partnership with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation. Maharashtra chief minister had offered a 50% subsidy, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had offered 400 acres of land at a concessional rate of Rs 10 lakh per acre. The group could consider Bihar, where it already operates a sugar factory.</p>.<p>He further noted that the Nirani Group is one of Asia’s largest ethanol producers and welcomed the Centre’s decision to permit 100% ethanol use in vehicles, saying it would reduce India’s dependence <br>on petrol imports.</p>