Rs 5.8 cr cash, alcohol worth Rs 21 crore seized in run-up to LS polls in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Wednesday said Rs 5.85 crore cash and alcohol worth Rs 21.48 crore have been seized in Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

According to EC officials, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 5.85 crore cash, Rs 5.87 lakh freebies, 6.84 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 21.48 crore, 24.3 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 15 lakh and precious metals valued at over Rs 27 crore.