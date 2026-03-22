<p> Bengaluru: Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority chairperson HM Revanna gets a monthly paycheck of Rs 5.98 lakh, the government has revealed. </p>.<p>To put this in perspective, the chief secretary, the administrative head of the state, has a fixed pay of Rs 2.25 lakh per month, and her gross salary, inclusive of various perks, may cross Rs 3 lakh. </p>.<p>In February alone, the government spent Rs 6.51 lakh on 12 personnel in Revanna’s office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Assembly in a written reply. </p>.<p>When contacted, Revanna, who holds a Cabinet rank, said: “The sum being provided is the uniform remuneration paid for all chairpersons of different government bodies. So, this isn’t a specific provision or grant created for the post of chairperson of the Guarantee Implementation Authority.” </p>.<p>The Authority, created in January 2024, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the five flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes of the Congress government. In 2026-27, the government has allocated Rs 51,286 crore for the five schemes. Since 2023, the government has spent over Rs 1.21 lakh crore on them. </p>.<p>The Authority has five vice-chairpersons, each having the status of a minister of state — SR Patil, Suraj Hegde, Pushpa Amarnath, SR Mehroz Khan and Dinesh Gooligowda. Each gets a monthly salary of Rs 4.43 lakh. They have 49 staff working in their offices, resulting in an expenditure of Rs 20.63 lakh in February. </p>.<p>Besides the state committee, the government also has district-level and taluk-level panels. The district committee chairperson’s salary is <br>Rs 40,000 and the vice-chairperson’s is Rs 10,000.</p>.<p>The taluk chairperson’s salary is Rs 25,000 and the person heading the committee in Bengaluru is getting<br>Rs 40,000. </p>.<p>These figures could reignite a fresh debate on government expenditure. The issue was raised in the Assembly last year, with the Opposition charging that Congress workers getting a government salary amounted to misuse of taxpayers’ money. </p>.<p>In March 2020, as leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah warned then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of a “dark” future for Karnataka.</p>.<p>“We need to collectively look at revival — how we can reduce committed expenditure, revenue expenditure and ensure there’s no revenue deficit,” Siddaramaiah had said.</p>.<p>In the ongoing session of the legislature, Siddaramaiah is expected to address concerns over rising expenditures during his reply to the debate on the 2026-27 Budget, which he presented on March 6. </p>.<p><em>(Sujay BM contributed to reporting)</em></p>