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Rs 5.98 lakh pay: Karnataka Guarantee panel head gets 2x CS

To put this in perspective, the chief secretary, the administrative head of the state, has a fixed pay of Rs 2.25 lakh per month, and her gross salary, inclusive of various perks, may cross Rs 3 lakh.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 00:58 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 00:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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