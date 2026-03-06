Rs 6.4 crore for 240 women-led enterprises under RAMP

<p>Bengaluru: Rs 6.4 crore has been allocated for specific interventions, including acceleration and mentorship for 240 women-led enterprises, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, Rohini Sindhuri, Secretary (MSME, Mines, Textiles and Sugar), said on Thursday. </p>.<p>Addressing an International Women's Day gathering at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), she also announced a Women Hackathon, where 12 winners will be awarded Rs 10 lakh to scale up their organisations. </p>.Union Budget 2026 | Self-Reliant India Fund gets Rs 4,000-crore infusion to support MSMEs.<p>Speaking about government support to state entrepreneurs, the official said that of the 25 lakh registrations on the UDYAM portal (the official site for MSME registrations), only 6.39 lakh are women-led — a gap that these initiatives are attempting to close. </p>.<p>Starting April 1, 2026, women-owned units will be able to access a 6% interest reimbursement scheme, and about 6,000 applications will be considered under this, she added. </p>