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Rs 64 crore sanctioned for development of NH-73 : Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta

The MP stated that the National Highways Authority of India has approved Rs 34.53 crore for maintenance works on an approximately 20-km stretch of NH-73 from BC Road to Punjalakatte.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:30 IST
Karnataka NewsNational HighwayDakshina KannadaNHAIroad development

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