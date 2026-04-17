<p>Mangaluru: The Central Government has sanctioned a total of Rs 64 crore for various development works on National Highway-73, including maintenance of the stretch from BC Road to Punjalakatte and upgrading key road sections to four lanes, said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.</p><p>Providing details of the projects, the MP stated that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways-authority-of-india">National Highways Authority of India</a> has approved Rs 34.53 crore for maintenance works on an approximately 20-km stretch of NH-73 from BC Road to Punjalakatte.</p><p>In addition, the road stretch from BC Road Junction towards Bantwal, up to the Sri Narayana Guru Mandir, which is yet to be widened, will be upgraded into a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 22.59 crore, he said.</p>.NHAI grants Rs. 27 crore contract for toll operations on Karnataka’s NH-48.<p>Further, Rs 6.92 crore has been sanctioned for maintenance works at BC Road Junction and along the Charmadi Ghat stretch of NH-73. Completion of these key highway development projects is expected to improve traffic flow and accelerate economic growth in the region, the MP noted.</p><p>The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari </a>for allocating adequate funds for highway development and upgradation works in Dakshina Kannada district, which will facilitate smoother movement of passenger and goods vehicles.</p><p><strong>Ujire–Dharmasthala–Periyashanthi road work in progress</strong></p><p>The upgradation work on the Ujire–Dharmasthala–Periyashanthi highway into a two-lane road, estimated at Rs 613.665 crore, is progressing at a steady pace, the MP added.</p>.Brijesh Chowta seeks permanent solutions to coastal erosion in Dakshina Kannada.<p>With the recent approval of funds for maintenance of the BC Road–Punjalakatte stretch of NH-73, work is expected to begin soon. The four-lane road construction near BC Road Junction is also set to commence shortly, further strengthening the highway connectivity network in Dakshina Kannada district, he added. </p>