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Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 7.52 hike in 11 Days! Karnataka Congress plans statewide protest against fuel price surge

Hitting back, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the Centre does not gain from the hike but Karnataka government would earn Rs 6,000 crore as VAT.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:01 IST
Karnataka Newsfuel price hikeFuel price

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