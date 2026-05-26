<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress will hold a statewide protest on May 30 against the recent fuel price hike, accusing the BJP-led Modi government of “looting” the public through repeated revisions. </p>.<p>“The petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 7.52 per litre in 11 days through four revisions. This is a fuel loot, as it burdens farmers, salaried employees, homemakers, small traders and the poor, and impacts LPG, commercial cylinders and CNG, pushing up transport and essential goods costs. Petrol in Bengaluru has crossed Rs110 per litre while diesel is near Rs 99,” said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, addressing a joint press meet along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru, on Monday. </p>.Modi govt has sprinkled petrol to burn common people's savings: Mallikarjun Kharge lashes out at BJP.<p>The party claimed the Centre collected Rs 43 lakh crore in petrol-diesel taxes since 2014 and drew Rs 14 lakh crore from RBI, totalling Rs 57 lakh crore.“The hike in fuel price despite lower crude prices is anti-national. We demand cut in fuel price. The party workers will stage demonstrations at district and taluk headquarters demanding an immediate rollback,” said Shivakumar.</p>.BJP's appetite isn't satisfied: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of loot after third fuel price hike.<p>Hitting back, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the Centre does not gain from the hike but Karnataka government would earn Rs 6,000 crore as VAT. “Petrol in Delhi is Rs 99.50 per litre and under Rs 99.70 in Gujarat, UP and Haryana. But Karnataka charges Rs 107.70 due to state VAT,” he said. </p>.<p>Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of “playing politics amid a global fuel crisis” due to the ongoing war. “Over 60 countries are rationing petrol but the Modi government has not imposed any restrictions,” he said, alleging the CM falsely blames Centre despite claiming to be “expert economist”. </p>