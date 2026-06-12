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Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 7k crore boost likely for Konkan Railway development in Karnataka: MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

He was speaking after welcoming the permanent service of the Karwar–Madgaon train at Shirawada railway station in Karwar taluk.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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