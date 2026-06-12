Rs 7k crore boost likely for Konkan Railway development in Karnataka: MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

<p>Karwar: Efforts are underway at the Union Finance Ministry level to secure nearly Rs 7,000 crore in funds for the development of Konkan Railway, said MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.</p>.<p>He was speaking after welcoming the permanent service of the Karwar–Madgaon train at Shirawada railway station in Karwar taluk and inaugurating a ‘Pink Bubble’ seating facility for women passengers created by the Rotary Club Karwar unit at the station on Thursday.</p>.Malnad people divided over Shivamogga-Mangaluru railway line.<p>Kageri said more than 85 trains are currently operating on the Konkan Railway route, and efforts must be made to increase this number. However, the station infrastructure must be improved first.</p>.<p>He added that efforts would be made to install two lifts at Karwar railway station to ease access to platforms for senior citizens and differently abled passengers.</p>.<p>He also said surveys would be conducted for new rail lines between Talaguppa–Sirsi–Hubballi and Honnavar–Talaguppa, and the Hubballi–Ankola railway line project was nearing fruition.</p>.<p>He noted that development works worth Rs 10 crore are underway at Kumta and Gokarna railway stations, including the construction of additional platforms. With the Karwar–Madgaon service becoming permanent, more coaches will be made available, benefiting tourists, workers and the general public.</p>.<p>Konkan Railway Deputy Chief Engineer L Prakash, P Chitrasen, Public Relations Officer Sudha Krishnamurthy, Assistant Commissioner P Shravan Kumar, BJP state vice-president Roopali Naik and Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary M S Allahbakhsh were present.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Permanent train</p>.<p>MP Kageri recently stated that the Railway Board has approved the conversion of the Karwar–Madgaon special train into a permanent service, following a long-standing demand from passengers and residents of Karwar and surrounding areas.</p>.<p>He said he had appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to regularise the service, which had been operating as a special train.</p>.<p>The service, which was earlier operated as Special Train Numbers-01595/01596, will now run as a regular daily express train under the new numbers: 10109/10110 as the Madgaon–Karwar–Madgaon Express.</p>.<p>According to the revised timetable, Train No-10110, the Karwar–Madgaon Express, will depart from Karwar at 8:30 am every day and reach Madgaon at 9:45 am the same day. On the return journey, Train No-10109, the Madgaon–Karwar Express, will leave Madgaon daily at 4:30 pm and arrive in Karwar at 5:45 pm. To improve convenience for passengers travelling between the two key stations, the railway authorities have also provided a commercial halt for the train at Canacona station, Kageri added.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - ‘Historic achievement’\nMP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history by becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister.\nHe said during the UPA period India was seen as a neglected nation and appeasement politics was widespread which led people to support Modi’s leadership for the country’s future. PM Modi’s governance has set record-breaking milestones and is being globally appreciated.\nNational security has strengthened and infiltration of terrorists in the country has been effectively prevented. Schemes have been introduced for economically weaker sections to ensure infrastructure support and financial self-reliance along with reforms to simplify governance by amending colonial-era laws he added.</p>