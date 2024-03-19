JOIN US
india

Rs 99.2 lakh unaccounted cash seized from car in Mandya

The cash was discovered in a car travelling from Bengaluru to K R Pet, driven by an individual named Girish.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 18:36 IST

Mandya: Election officers on duty seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 99,20,000 from a car at a checkpost on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway, near Kongaboranadoddi in Maddur taluk on Monday.

The cash was discovered in a car travelling from Bengaluru to K R Pet, driven by an individual named Girish. Despite inquiries, Girish could not provide a legitimate account for the cash, leading to its seizure. A complaint has been lodged at the Maddur police station.

Present at the scene were Malavalli Dy SP Krishnappa and Maddur police station inspector K R Prasad.

(Published 18 March 2024, 18:36 IST)
Karnataka

