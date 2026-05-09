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RSS camp for students halted midway for lack of permission in Karnataka's Kollegal

As the situation grew tense, Kollegal Inspector Shivamadaiah and PSI Varsha arrived at the spot to defuse the situation.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 04:42 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRSScamp

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