<p>KOLLEGAL (CHAMARAJANAGAR DIST): A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) camp, organised for high school students at Wisdom Educational Institution, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kollegal">Kollegal </a>town, was cut short on Friday, following objections from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) leaders and local residents.</p><p>The camp, which involved 8th-grade students from Yelandur, Kollegal, and Hanur taluks, was stopped after protesters claimed that the school premises were being misused for non-academic activities.</p><p><strong>Conflict</strong></p><p>KRV president Ayaz Kannadiga, along with Lingaraju and Rajappaji, arrived at the school and questioned the organisers. They argued that school campuses should be reserved strictly for educational purposes or general summer camps, rather than organisational training.</p>.Mandya: Members of Raitha Sangha, SDMC association protest with black flags to protect government schools.<p>“Using children for an RSS camp under the guise of a summer activity, without proper authorisation is unacceptable,” the protesters charged. However, the camp head, Shivakumar, maintained that they had obtained the necessary permissions from both the school management and the Education department, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups.</p><p><strong>Official stance</strong></p><p>Clarifying the department's position, Block Education Officer (BEO) Manjula stated that schools are permitted to host only educational activities. “No permission was granted for any other programmes. We had previously issued written instructions to the school heads not to allow activities by any organisations, including the RSS,” she said.</p><p>She warned that the school management would be held responsible for the violation of rules and that departmental action would be initiated against the institution.</p><p><strong>Police intervention</strong></p><p>As the situation grew tense, Kollegal Inspector Shivamadaiah and PSI Varsha arrived at the spot to defuse the situation. Following the police intervention and the BEO’s clarification, the organisers were told to stop the camp. Subsequently, the students and the organisers vacated the school premises.</p>