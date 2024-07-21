RSS causing 'rot' in education system: Priyank Kharge slams Hindu outfit meet at Central University of Karnataka

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Sunday took strong exception to a recent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK), calling it an effort at saffronisation that was deteriorating education in the country.

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge wrote, "The Central University of Karnataka was established by Sri [Mallikarjun Kharge] to meet the educational aspirations of students in the Kalyana Karnataka region. However, instead of providing quality education, the CUK has turned into an RSS Shakha."

"There is a strong need to stem this. Over the past decade, the infiltration of pracharaks into government institutions has been extensive, leading to a complete deterioration and rot in the system," Kharge added, tweeting a video of the meeting.