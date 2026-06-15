'Those are all politics': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rejects Karnataka govt's demand for registration

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/difficult-to-understand-sangh-from-outside-mohan-bhagwat-says-rss-most-misunderstood-organisation-4038081">RSS </a>chief Mohan Bhagwat has rejected the demand by Karnataka government that RSS should be registered.</p><p>"Those are all politics. The intention is to create doubt among the people about us, which is not possible. RSS is not functioning secretly. It is holding sakha meetings and other meetings in open places and people know those associated with RSS. Hence the demand to register RSS need not be considered seriously," Bhagwat said during an interaction in Kerala.</p><p>Karnataka home minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-must-responsibly-abide-by-constitution-priyank-kharge-calls-for-transperancy-4039717">Priyank Kharge</a> has said that RSS should register and declare its finances, legal status and organizational structure.</p><p>Responding to a question in this regard, Bhagwat said that RSS was used to such 'gimmicks'. The organization was banned twice, but were later withdrawn by court and through satyagraha. That itself means that RSS is recognized, he said. </p>.RSS aims to organise society for national resurgence, says Mohan Bhagwat.<p>"So many unregistered things are going on. Even Hindu dharma is not registered. Those who require government funds need to take registrations," he said.</p><p>The RSS chief also said that in the last hundred years since its formation, nobody had said that RSS should be registered. Even RSS's written constitution is with the government, he said.</p>