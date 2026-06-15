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Homeindiakarnataka

'Those are all politics': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rejects Karnataka govt's demand for registration

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge has said that RSS should register and declare its finances, legal status and organizational structure.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsRSS

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