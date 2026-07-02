Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS meets BJP leaders, reviews SIR preparations

The RSS and BJP leaders also discussed organisational strengthening. "Senior leaders were asked for their opinions," the leader said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 23:41 IST
BJPKarnatakaRSSspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us