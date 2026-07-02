RSS meets BJP leaders, reviews SIR preparations

<p>Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday reviewed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with top BJP leaders, who were asked to ensure “effective” supervision. </p>.<p>RSS Sah Sarakaryavah Mukunda C R, Kshetriya Karyavah N Thippeswamy and Kshetriya Pracharak Sudhir held discussions with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former minister V Sunil Kumar among others. </p>.<p>"The BJP’s preparation for SIR was discussed to a great extent. The RSS is aware that the governing Congress has taken SIR very seriously. The BJP was asked to see to it that booth-level agents (BLA) are effective in their work," a BJP leader directly aware of the discussions said. </p>.'Achche Din' and evolving RSS-BJP ties.<p>The RSS and BJP leaders also discussed organisational strengthening. "Senior leaders were asked for their opinions," the leader said. "The likely issues that will be raised during the next session of the legislature were discussed. We were asked to draw up long-term and short-term strategies," the leader added. </p>.<p>The RSS regularly takes stock of the BJP in Karnataka. "It was decided earlier that we should meet roughly once every three months," the leader said. </p>