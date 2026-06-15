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'RSS must responsibly abide by Constitution,': Priyank Kharge calls for transperancy

He asked why the RSS is not registered despite legal requirements for citizens, labour, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies to register.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsRSSMohan BhagwatPriyank Kharge

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