'RSS must responsibly abide by Constitution,': Priyank Kharge calls for transperancy

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Home Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asking the RSS to clarify its legal status, registration, office bearers, funding, expenditure, taxation and permissions for public activities.</p><p>In a post on X, Kharge pointed out the scale of the participation and functioning of the RSS. </p>.RSS aims to organise society for national resurgence, says Mohan Bhagwat.<p>"As per RSS’ highest and most important decision making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s 2025–26 Karnataka report, the RSS has 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans, 60 monthly mandalis, 2,194 Samajotsavas with 19.61 lakh participants and held 562 route marches with 2.21 lakh uniformed participants in the state," he said while asking for legal details given its scale of influence. </p>.<p>He asked why the RSS is not registered despite legal requirements for citizens, labour, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies to register. </p><p>"If citizens, labour, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies are expected to register, disclose and comply with the law, why should the RSS remain exempt?" Kharge questioned. </p><p>He further urged the organisation to abide by the Constitution by registering and disclosing and paying applicable tax, while calling for its transparent functioning. </p><p>"In its centenary year, the RSS must responsibly abide by the Constitution and register, disclose, pay applicable taxes and function transparently within the Constitution," the Congress leader said. </p><p>Last week, Bhagwat had said that the RSS was the largest voluntary oraganisation in the world and yet "the most misunderstood".</p><p>He had said the organisation might appear to outsiders as a paramilitary body, owing to the route marches conducted by swayamsevaks in uniform, or as an all-India gymnasium, given its promotion of Bharatiya games and martial arts.</p><p>Bhagwat had said that because the RSS was often "misunderstood", it decided to reach out to people and explain the organisation and its work as part of its centenary celebrations.</p>