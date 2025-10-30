Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS route march in Chittapur: Karnataka High Court orders fresh meeting on November 7

With this, the Patha Sanchalana proposed to be held on November 2 will not take place.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 15:41 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us