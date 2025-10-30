<p>Bengaluru: The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the authorities to hold a fresh meeting on November 7 to resolve the issue pertaining to the Patha Sanchalana (route march) organised by the Rashtiya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) in Chittapur town. With this, the Patha Sanchalana proposed to be held on November 2 will not take place.</p><p>Justice MGS Kamal said that the fresh meeting will be held at the office of the Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and attended by the counsel on record as well as the senior counsel representing the petitioner Ashok Patil, a member of RSS. The outcome of the said meeting has to be placed before the court on November 7, the court said. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to grant permission to conduct the route march from Bajaj Kalyanumantap and returning back to Bajaj Kalyanumantap-Chittapur ground. </p>.Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused in Suhas Shetty murder case.<p>“Considering the attention this issue has gathered over the period and also considering the stand of the petitioners counsel, this court has suggested both the counsel on record and senior counsel who appeared for the petitioner as well as Advocate General to be part of the said meeting. This is keeping in mind to guide the modality of the meeting with their experience. With the consent of the parties, as suggested, such meeting with the authorities shall be held on November 7 at 4 pm at the office of Advocate General,” Justice Kamal said.</p><p>Earlier, during the hearing, Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that the meeting was convened on October 28 as directed by the court. Though the notice was served to the petitioner, he did not attend the meeting, the AG said. It was submitted that the meeting was, however, held with the other organisations and three persons, who attended on behalf of the petitioner. Senior advocate Arun Shyam, representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner could not attend the meeting personally as there was bereavement in the family. The petitioner is willing to participate personally if one more opportunity is given, he said.</p><p>At this stage, the AG responded saying that the authorities will settle the issue amicably by deciding first the application filed by the petitioner and would later consider the applications filed by the other organisations.</p>