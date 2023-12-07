RSS says Goolihatti's allegations of caste discrimination baseless

The RSS on Wednesday hit back at former Hosadurga MLA Goolihatti Shekhar for alleging that he was denied entry into the Hedgewar’s museum in Nagpur as he was a Dalit, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his allegation was proof of the discrimination against Dalits perpetrated by the Sangh.
In an official statement, the Sanghs’s South-Centre Karyavah N Thippeswamy said such an allegation was baseless as the RSS welcomed everyone.
Recently a purported audio clip of Goolihatti Shekhar alleging that he was not allowed to enter the Hedgewar museum at RSS headquarters in Nagpur on account of him being a Dalit, had gone viral. In the audio clip, he can be heard saying that he was denied entry when the staff learnt about his caste.
Responding to it, Thippeswamy stated that there was no system followed at the RSS headquarters of registering the visitors’ names at the entrance.
In any RSS office, everyone is allowed without prejudice. Every day people from different castes enter the museum, Thippeswamy said.
Further, Shekhar has alleged that the incident took place three months before the Assembly polls. But even though he met several RSS leaders after that, it is surprising that he never mentioned it even once, Thippeswamy said.
Shekhar, the former Hosadurga MLA, resigned from the BJP’s primary membership earlier this year after being missing the party’s ticket to contest the Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that Shekhar’s allegation was proof of the discriminatory practice in the RSS. Even though the RSS was openly against the Muslims, internally it is against Dalits, Siddaramaiah said. There is no space for Dalits in the sanctum sanctorum of the RSS, he alleged.