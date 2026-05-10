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RSS students camp relocated, valedictory held at Amaralaya Sevadham in Karnataka's Kollegal

They argued that school campuses should be reserved for educational purposes or general summer camps, rather than organisational training.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:22 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSChamarajanagarKollegal

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