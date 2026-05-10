RSS students camp relocated, valedictory held at Amaralaya Sevadham in Karnataka's Kollegal

<p>Kollegal (Chamrajanagar): The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) </a>personality development camp for students, which was being held at Wisdom School in Shankanapura Layout, Kollegal town, was relocated to Amaralaya Sevadham near Sri Kannika Parameshwari Temple, in the town, on Friday, according to RSS Sangha Chalak K V Rajanna.</p><p>It can be recalled that the RSS camp, organised for high school students was objected to by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president Ayaz, along with Lingaraju and Rajappaji. </p><p>They argued that school campuses should be reserved for educational purposes or general summer camps, rather than organisational training. However, the camp head, Shivakumar maintained that they had obtained the necessary permissions.</p>.RSS camp for students halted midway for lack of permission in Karnataka's Kollegal.<p><strong>Police intervention</strong></p><p>Block Education Officer (BEO) Manjula had stated that schools are permitted to host only educational activities. “We had issued written instructions to the school heads not to allow activities by any organisations, including the RSS,” she said. Kollegal Inspector Shivamadaiah and PSI Varsha arrived at the spot to defuse the situation.</p><p><strong>Relocation</strong></p><p>In a statement, Rajanna said the decision to shift the venue was made to ensure that the school management does not face any further problem. The move follows a recent controversy where activists from certain organisations and ‘miscreants’ protested against the camp.</p><p><strong>Respecting laws</strong></p><p>"We have relocated the camp to respect the law and departmental regulations. We do not want the school to suffer because of the actions of a few miscreants," Rajanna stated. He clarified that the RSS, a cultural organisation, has a century-long history of functioning within the framework of the country’s Constitution and laws, always operating with the cooperation of the society.</p><p><strong>Valedictory</strong></p><p>The personality development camp, for 8th-grade students from Yelandur, Kollegal, and Hanur taluks, continued at the new venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The valedictory ceremony of the camp was held on Sunday, he added.</p>