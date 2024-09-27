RTI activist to file complain on irregularities in allotment of civic amenity sites in MUDA

Mysuru: Even as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is in the news, for all the wrong reasons, including the one involving the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the recent past, an RTI activist said that he will file a complaint before the Principal Secretary for Urban Development and also Chief Secretary of Karnataka, on Monday, regarding the irregularities in allotment, withdrawal and re-allotment of civic amenity (CA) sites.

Activist B M Nagendra said he will file the complaints based on the documents procured under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He said, he has taken the case of G Ranganna Lakshmamma Charitable Trust, which was allotted, withdrawn and re-allotted CA sites on Survey No 27 and 29 of Kergalli in Somanatha Nagar formed by Government Employees House Building Cooperative Society, as an example for the irregularities in MUDA, over the years.

Nagendra said the trust was allotted CA Site No 1, measuring 85X(62+67)/2 metre or 5,482.5 square metres, as per order no: MyNaPra/NaYo/NowSowNi/Hanchike.Pra/01/2012-13. However, another site adjoining the allotted CA Site No. 1, measuring 4,768 sq metre, was allotted to the trust, on June 3, 2017, by the officials, without issuing any public notice or discussing it in the MUDA meeting, he said.