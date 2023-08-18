After rumours about 'deceased' boy getting 'life' at graveyard, doctors say he was discharged alive

"Doctors said the boy's heartbeats were very less and he was on oxygen support. Later, they said the boy passed away on Thursday evening. While performing the last rites of the 'deceased', water was put into the boy's mouth as per the tradition, and he started moving legs and hands," according to some villagers.

Meanwhile, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani clarified that the attendants of the boy got him discharged when he was alive, refusing to continue the treatment for infection and fluid in his brain.

"They might have brought the boy back to hospital after their relatives asked to try once again as he was alive," Dr Antaratani added.

"We had not declared the boy dead, and no such letter was issued," he noted.