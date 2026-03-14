<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa on Friday appealed to hoteliers to run the show with electric or induction stoves for the next seven to ten days.</p>.<p>Participating in a discussion on LPG shortage in the Legislative Council, Muniyappa said that there was no question of supplying commercial cylinders to hotels. “Commercial cylinders are being distributed to hospitals and hostels, on priority. We have even asked them to restrict their menus. The oil companies have informed us that their stock is limited,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Admitting that two ships loaded with gas had arrived in India, Muniyappa, added that 10-12 more ships were held up at the Strait of Hormuz. “It will be some time before they reach our shores. Till then, we must make do with what we have,” he said.</p>.Government warns LPG hoarders of action; urges users to switch to piped cooking gas.<p>Responding to concerns about Auto LPG, Muniyappa said that oil companies had been asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of the fuel.</p>