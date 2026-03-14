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Run the show with electric stoves for now, Muniyappa tells hoteliers amid LPG crisis

Participating in a discussion on LPG shortage in the Legislative Council, Muniyappa said that there was no question of supplying commercial cylinders to hotels.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka NewsLPG

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