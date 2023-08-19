Rural libraries in Karnataka to remain open for eight hours

The state government on Thursday issued an order increasing the daily work hours of gram panchayat libraries from six hours to eight hours while fixing a minimum wage for supervisors working there.
According to the order, the gram panchayat libraries will be renamed as ‘Arivu Kendras’.
The libraries will remain closed on public holidays, second and fourth Tuesdays and every Monday (weekly off).
On the first and third Tuesdays, all Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the libraries will be open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm.
On Saturdays and Sundays, they will function from 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.
Library supervisors will be paid a monthly minimum wage of Rs 15,196.72, Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Uma Mahadevan said in the order.