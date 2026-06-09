Rural libraries, schools in Karnataka to get first set of KEO computers

<p>Bengaluru: The first batch of KEO, the indigenously built AI-ready personal computer, will be delivered to rural libraries and educational institutions, Information Technology Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/underage-drinking-karnataka-strict-age-verification-priyank-kharge-newsalert-4031745">Priyank Kharge</a> said Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/karnataka-launches-ai-ready-pc-keo-comes-with-ai-agent-buddh-3800729">KEO </a>— Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source — is being custom-built by startups and semiconductor companies for the state-run Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keonics). </p><p>Priyank visited the Keonics assembly facility in Peenya to check on the assembly and packing of the first 2,000 KEO computers. </p>.<p>First unveiled in November last year, KEO is priced at ₹18,999. It comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, audio jack support, and has BUDDH, an AI agent trained on the Karnataka state syllabus to assist students even in low-connectivity regions.</p>.KEO AI computer: 8 key things you should know about Karnataka govt's affordable PC for students.<p>“Less than a year ago, KEO was just an idea. An idea to bridge the digital divide and make AI-ready computing affordable and accessible to every learner,” Priyank said.</p><p>Priyank said he visited the Keonics facility ahead of KEOs rollout and met engineers, technicians and assembly teams. </p>.<p>“Despite global supply chain pressures and rising chip prices, we have stayed committed to delivering the first batch of our AI-ready personal computers at just ₹18,999,” the minister said.</p><p>“As these first systems make their way to rural libraries and educational institutions across Karnataka, KEO will mark an important step towards democratising technology, building AI literacy and opening new avenues for learning and innovation,” Priyank said. </p>