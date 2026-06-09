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Homeindiakarnataka

Rural libraries, schools in Karnataka to get first set of KEO computers

First unveiled in November last year, KEO is priced at ₹18,999.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 18:48 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 18:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank KhargeComputers

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