<p>Mangaluru: Russian oil tanker, Aqua Titan, arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying crude oil on Saturday night after being chartered by MRPL. The operations to unload are to begin in the early hours of Sunday.</p>.<p>Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, in a social media post, said the arrival indicated the port's growing significance. </p>.<p>The vessel, with Urals crude that it loaded from a Baltic Sea port in late Jan, had set sail for Rizhao port, China. It changed course in Southeast Asia and headed to New Mangalore port. </p>