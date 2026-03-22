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Russian oil tanker reaches New Mangalore Port

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, in a social media post, said the arrival indicated the port's growing significance.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 21:24 IST
RussiaKarnataka NewsKarnatakaOil Tanker

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