S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar send reply to party over violation of whip in RS polls in Karnataka

Noting that his assembly constituency comes under Bangalore North Lok Sabha segment, he said he had no differences with late D B Chandre Gowda and D V Sadanada Gowda who have been BJP MPs from the segment, "but I myself have to fear to go to my constituency now, as I don't know when the now BJP candidate (Shobha Karadlaje), makes hate speeches or speaks against me."

"If things continue like this, a situation may arise for me to meet the police commissioner and seek protection," he added, asking "whether she has come to become MP or to instigate things?"

Hebbar said he too has quoted various judgements of the courts in different parts of the country in his response, which may be a couple of pages less compared to Somashekar's reply. "Notice issue is same for me and Somashekar, but the only difference is he cast the vote while I was absent."

Asked whether he will work for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, Hebbar said the candidate for his constituency (Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha) has not been declared by the party yet.

"Let's see, I will decide after it is announced." Somashekar and Hebbar were earlier in the Congress. They were among 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, who had quit from their parties, which ultimately led to the collapse of the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July 2019.