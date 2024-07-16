Sadananda Suvarna, theatre and film director, dies at 92

Sadananda Suvarna, who directed the popular serial Guddada Bhootha for Doordarshan, died of age-related ailments in a private hospital in Mangaluru today. He was 92.
He was also the producer of the internationally acclaimed film Ghatashraddha (The Ritual), directed by Girish Kasaravalli.
“He was a rare person — sincere, unbiased and generous. The discipline that was visible in his play, he followed it in life as well. Since he came from a theatre background, he had good taste in everything. Although he looked like a reserved person, he was friendly," Kasaravalli told DH.
Kasaravalli and Suvarna collaborated on multiple projects. Suvarna directed Kubi Matthu Iyala (1992) with Charu Haasan in the lead role. Kasaravalli wrote the screenplay. While Kasaravalli was the creative director of Guddada Bhootha, Suvarna worked as an executive producer of Kasaravalli’s Tabarana Kathe.
In January, Suvarna received the B V Karanth award presented by Karnataka government’s Kannada and culture department.
Born in Mulki, Mangaluru, Suvarna lived in Mumbai for about six decades. He was associated with Kannada and Tulu theatre and is known for productions like Male Nilluva Varege, Court Martial, Urulu, Suli and Donkubala.
His documentary Huchu Manasina Hatthu Mukhagalu, based on the life and times of the Jnanpith laureate K Shivarama Karanth, received wide acclaim.
Ghatashraddha, produced by Sadananda Suvarna, was recently restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, Mumbai, with the support of Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. The project is funded by George Lucas and his wife’s Mellody Hobson’s Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation. It is set to premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in September.
