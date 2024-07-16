Sadananda Suvarna, theatre and film director, dies at 92

Sadananda Suvarna, who directed the popular serial Guddada Bhootha for Doordarshan, died of age-related ailments in a private hospital in Mangaluru today. He was 92.

He was also the producer of the internationally acclaimed film Ghatashraddha (The Ritual), directed by Girish Kasaravalli.

“He was a rare person — sincere, unbiased and generous. The discipline that was visible in his play, he followed it in life as well. Since he came from a theatre background, he had good taste in everything. Although he looked like a reserved person, he was friendly," Kasaravalli told DH.