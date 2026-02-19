<p>Mysuru: While the State government has approved, in principle, to lift the ban on safaris in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur">Bandipur</a> and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves on Wednesday, the safaris are likely to be resumed in a day or two, likely by weekend. </p><p>Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Biswajith Mishra informed to the DH. </p><p>Chaos prevailed for a while near Bandipur on Thursday, as a group of the tourism stakeholders and local people of surrounding villages, including farmers, who depend on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-safari">safari</a> tourism welcomed the decision. But a group of farmers' leaders from other places opposed it. Some farmers' leaders attempted to lay a siege to the Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru, opposing it. </p><p>Conservator of Forest of BTR S Prabhakaran said, "Local people are happy. As soon as we receive the government order and guidelines, we will resume Safari". </p>.Karnataka: Stakeholders pushed for lifting ban on safari in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves .<p><strong>Rs 13 crore loss</strong> </p><p>MD of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Prashanth Shankhinamath informed that they incurred a loss of at least Rs 13 crore ever since the safari was banned from November 7 so far, at one JLR in Bandipur, and one each in the Northern and Southern part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagarhole-tiger-reserve">Nagarahole Tiger Reserve</a>. Although they offered 40 per cent discount on food and stay, their occupancy had dropped to 20 per cent to 30 per cent, while it used to be 80-90 per cent earlier, he said. </p><p>Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda said, "There are about 25 resorts in Bandipur and Nagarahole region. Their occupancy had declined by 20 per cent due to the safari ban. Tourists were diverted to safaris in Tholpetty in Wayanad of Kerala and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu. Hotels in Mysuru city too were hit. The ban had hit about 4,000 local people in villages around BTR and NTR - drivers, naturalists, guides, staff of resorts, artisans, and small traders. We had given representations to Mysuru DC, Forest Minister, Chief Minister and all officials and politicians concerned. We welcome the government's decision". </p>.Karnataka decides to resume safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves in phased manner.<p>Founder member of Karnataka Tourism Society M Ravi said, "Safari Ban had hit even national and international tourists, who were diverted to coastal and malnad regions in Karnataka and other states and countries. A few resorts around BTR and NTR compensated by offering additional activities and took them to safari in Mudumalai and Tholpetty; and boat safari in the Kabini belt."</p><p>Farmers' leaders Kurbur Shanthakumar, Honnur Prakash, Hallikere Bhagyaraj, and Manju Kiran said that the forest minister should protect forests, wildlife and farmers from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-animal-conflict">human-animal conflict</a>, not the resort owners who disturb wildlife. </p><p>However, local farmers claimed that they have never suffered any harm due to wild animals. In fact their inter-connected rural economy was hit, as dairy farmers, vegetable growers and others depended on safari tourism. </p><p>The safaris were banned on November 7, owing to demands by farmers' leaders, followed by four repeated incidents of human-animal conflicts between October 26 and November 7 on the fringes of BTR in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district, resulting in the death of three farmers and injury of one person. Farmers leaders claimed that safaris, the sound of vehicles and light restricted the private space of animals and disturbed their activities.</p>.Wildlife board orders study to assess impact of safari in tiger reserves\n.<p>So, animals tend to move to safer places and to the fringes of the forest, leading to human-animal conflict. But, there were no human animal conflicts around the safari zones.</p><p>Followed by a technical committee report, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the decision on Wednesday to lift the ban, phase wise, by restricting timings and trips.</p>