Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Safari ban lifted: Tourism stakeholders, locals welcome, farmers' leaders oppose

Safari to resume after formal government approval, said APCCF Biswajith Mishra
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 15:44 IST
Karnataka NewssafariHuman-animal conflictnagarahole tiger reserveBandipur Tiger Reserve Forest

Follow us on :

Follow Us