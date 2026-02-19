<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has decided to resume safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves in a phased manner, based on the preliminary report of a technical committee that assessed eco-tourism capacity in the wake of rising human-wildlife conflict. </p>.<p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre told reporters on Wednesday that the decision was taken following a review of the interim findings of the expert panel at a high-level meeting held at Vikasa Soudha. </p>.<p>Safari operations in the two tiger reserves have been suspended since November 7, 2025, following a series <br />of fatal tiger attacks that triggered concerns over human-wildlife conflict in forest-fringe areas. </p>.<p>The committee, consisting of additional principal chief conservator of forests, a scientist from Wildlife Institute of India and a professor from Indian Institute of Forest Management, submitted its interim report, which was examined before arriving at the decision to resume operations in phases. </p>.<p>Khandre said safari timings and vehicle numbers would be reduced in the first phase. At Bandipur, safari duration has been reduced from eight hours to five hours.</p>.<p>In Sunkadakatte zone, operations will be restricted to six hours, while in Nagarahole, safaris will initially be permitted for four hours a day, the minister said. </p>.<p>“Only 50% of the vehicles that were operating prior to the suspension will be allowed in first phase. The remaining vehicles and frontline staff will be deployed to strengthen patrolling in forest-fringe villages to prevent wild animals from entering human habitations,” he said. </p>.<p>Khandre said the decision to lift the ban was taken following protests by thousands of local residents, including farmers and resort workers, who argued that the safari suspension had severely affected their livelihoods. </p>.<p>“Both life and livelihood must be protected,” the minister said, adding that the government had opted for a regulated and phased reopening to strike a balance between conservation concerns and economic needs. </p>.<p>Senior officials maintained that there is no scientific basis to conclude that safari operations are responsible for tigers straying into human settlements. </p>.<p>“Bandipur tiger reserve spans 1,036 sq km, of which 80 sq km (8%) is designated as tourism zone. Nagarahole covers 844 sq km, with only 63 sq km (7.5%) earmarked for eco-tourism activities,” officials said. </p>.<p>Responding to media reports that the National Tiger Conservation Authority had raised objections to tiger capture operations in the state, the minister clarified that all actions were undertaken in accordance with NTCA’s standard operating procedures and with the involvement of a committee that includes an NTCA representative. </p>