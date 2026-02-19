Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka decides to resume safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves in phased manner

Khandre said safari timings and vehicle numbers would be reduced in the first phase. At Bandipur, safari duration has been reduced from eight hours to five hours.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 21:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBandipurnagarhole tiger reservesafaribandipur tiger reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us