Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Safety norms: Deadline for private buses extended till March 31

Due to a sudden rise in demand for the FDSS, the supplier in India also requested two to three months’ time to fulfil orders in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 01:29 IST
KarnatakaTransport

Follow us on :

Follow Us