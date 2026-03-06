Safety norms: Deadline for private buses extended till March 31

<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has announced a month-long extension in the deadline for compliance with safety measures for both regular and sleeper buses. </p>.<p>Last month, the Transport Department issued a directive calling for heightened safety measures in the light of recent fatal accidents, particularly involving sleeper buses. </p>.<p>The department had initially set a February 28 deadline. However, private bus associations wrote to the minister seeking an extension citing a delay in the supply of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) and long queues at bodybuilding workshops in Bengaluru. </p>.Private bus operators in Bengaluru seek more time to comply with safety norms .<p>Due to a sudden rise in demand for the FDSS, the supplier in India also requested two to three months’ time to fulfil orders in Karnataka. </p>.<p>“Multiple operators reached out to me about their plight. Given genuine concerns about the low supply from manufacturers, I have decided to extend the deadline by a month. But after March 31, we won’t be waiting a day longer, and the inspections will begin immediately. We are going to be strict with the inspection,” Reddy told DH. Those not complying with safety norms will face strict action, he added. </p>.<p>Private bus operators have been directed to remove the partition door behind the driver in all sleeper buses, install fire extinguishers of at least 10 kg in all sleeper buses, and display a design layout drawing clearly indicating emergency exists, the location of fire extinguishers and roof hatches, in a place easily visible and readable to passengers in all buses, among other safety measures. </p>.<p><strong>Passengers wary of sleeper buses</strong></p><p>With summer vacations right around the corner some citizens are unsure about booking sleeper buses for their overnight travels. Sreesha S an engineering student has strict instructions from her parents to avoid sleeper buses. “I am from Mangaluru and usually when I travel back home I have always opted for sleeper buses as they are comfortable and there is privacy. But after hearing all the news about recent bus fires my parents have instructed me not to travel in overnight buses especially sleeper buses and opt for trains” she said. Passengers are also requesting bus operators to be upfront about the bus models and other modifications. “In India travelling on buses for short overnight journeys is inevitable. In such a situation it would help if bus operators are transparent and display details such as vehicle’s age and fitness certificate. With videos about fake modified buses circulating on social media people are unsure about who to trust” said Subhash Kashyap a corporate employee. </p>