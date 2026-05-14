<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has said that there is a need for Cabinet reshuffle and that he will meet AICC leaders in Delhi when he is invited.</p><p>He was speaking to the media near his residence in Mysuru on Thursday.</p><p>Regarding comments by Opposition leaders on the order withdrawing the ban on hijab in classrooms up to class 12, he said they had in fact withdrawn the ban on wearing janivara, turban, shivadara, rudrakshi and other things that have been traditionally in practice as per the faith of respective communities. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unable to meet party high command; likely to visit Delhi next month.<p>When asked if saffron shawl will be allowed, he said it would not be permitted. To a question on whether a saffron turban would be allowed, he said only things that have been traditionally in practice would be allowed. "Nothing new can be introduced," he said.</p><p>To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cut down the number of vehicles in his convoy, he said, "It's a not right measure. It will be a temporary measure. We will check if other States have also adopted this. They have to consult experts in other countries and decide on it."</p><p>Regarding the NEET 'paper leak' issue, he said that while the State was conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET) well, the Central government started conducting NEET for medical course admissions. "They are unable to handle it well and it is affecting the students who had worked so hard."</p><p>The Chief Minister took up Mysuru rounds and inspected major development works taken up in the city.</p>