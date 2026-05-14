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'Saffron shawl or any new practice will not be allowed in classrooms': Siddaramaiah justifies order allowing hijab, other faith symbols

Siddaramaiah says there is a need for Cabinet reshuffle and that he will meet AICC leaders in Delhi when he is invited.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahCabinet Reshuffle

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