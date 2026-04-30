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Sagara Science Forum: Where science sparks beyond the syllabus

Through hands-on camps and interactive sessions, the Sagara Science Forum is challenging rote learning and inspiring students to engage with science in new ways, writes Seshadri K S
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 20:26 IST
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Children on a field visit during the camp.

Children on a field visit during the camp.


Children display the skeletons prepared by them at a summer camp on science organised by the Sagara Science Forum at the Science Centre in Sagara.

Children display the skeletons prepared by them at a summer camp on science organised by the Sagara Science Forum at the Science Centre in Sagara.

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Published 29 April 2026, 20:26 IST
EducationKarnataka News

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