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Sahitya Akademi Award: Writer H M Pernal wins for his work 'Konkani Kavyem: Rupam Ani Rupakam'

Pernal becomes the fourth Konkani writer from Karnataka to receive the prestigious honour.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKonkaniSahitya Akademi award

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