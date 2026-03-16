<p>Mangaluru: Noted Konkani writer and journalist H M Pernal (Henry Mendonça) has been selected for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sahitya%20akademi%20award">Sahitya Akademi Award </a>2025 for his literary work 'Konkani Kavyem: Rupam Ani Rupakam'.</p><p>Pernal becomes the fourth Konkani writer from Karnataka to receive the prestigious honour. </p><p>The Sahitya Akademi has been recognising Konkani literature since 1975 and presenting awards for works in the language since 1977. Earlier recipients from Mangaluru include Cha Fra D’Costa (1992) and Melwyn Rodrigues (2011) for poetry collections, and Edwin J F D’Souza (2016) for a novel.</p><p>His book Konkani Kavyem: Rupam Ani Rupakam has also achieved the distinction of being the first Konkani work in literary criticism to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award.</p><p>The book earlier won the Best Book Award from the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy in 2021 and the Best Book Award from the Goa Konkani Akademi in 2023.</p><p>The work carries a foreword by Jnanpith Award-winning Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo and was published by Kavita Publications, Mangaluru.</p><p>Born in Pernal in Udupi district, Henry Mendonça completed his schooling and undergraduate studies at Hindu Junior College, Shirva and MSRS College, and later pursued postgraduate studies in Mumbai.</p><p>Professionally a commercial accountant, he began his writing career in Kannada through magazines such as Taranga, Sankramana and Shudra. In the early 1980s, he entered Konkani literary circles as a cartoonist for the magazine Yuvak and later established himself as a writer, poet, critic, editor and publisher.</p>.CPI(M) leader Swaraj declines Sahitya Akademi Award.<p>In 2011, he founded the literary online magazine Kitaal, which has been continuously published for over 14 years and has played a pioneering role in promoting digital Konkani literature by encouraging both senior and emerging writers.</p><p>He also launched the literary periodical Arso in 2013 as a fortnightly publication. </p><p>With over 850 poems, more than 100 short stories and over 2,000 articles to his credit, Pernal has played a major role in nurturing the Konkani literature through both print and digital media. </p><p>Pernal currently serves as the Chief Editor of the Michael D’Souza Vision Konkani Book Grant Scheme, which provides financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000 for the publication of books by Konkani writers.</p><p>The project, with a total outlay of Rs 40 lakh, is fully sponsored by philanthropist and NRI entrepreneur Michael D'Souza and aims to support the publication of 100 books over five years, under the supervision of the Vishwa Konkani Kendra.</p>