Sakrebailu elephant camp shut for tourists

<p>Shivamogga: The Forest department has temporarily banned the entry of tourists into Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga from May 21.</p>.<p>The ban comes in the wake of a tragic incident at Dubare elephant camp of Kodagu district where a female tourist was killed in the fight between two bathing elephants.</p>.<p>Deputy Conservator of Forests Prasanna Patagar (Wildlife) told <span class="italic">DH</span> that higher officials have gathered information from field staff on measures to be taken to ensure safety of tourists at the Sakrebailu camp.</p>.Karnataka: Shivamogga Wildlife Division bans public entry in Sakrebailu elephant camp following Dubare incident.<p>"The camp is aimed at educating people on elephants and not to generate revenue. The safety of tourists always gets primary importance. I think the camp may be closed for about 15 days," he said.</p>.<p>The DCF said that of the 24 elephants in the camp, three are adult female and two are baby jumbos. The rest are males. </p>