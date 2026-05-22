Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sakrebailu elephant camp shut for tourists

The DCF said that of the 24 elephants in the camp, three are adult female and two are baby jumbos. The rest are males.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 00:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakashivamoggaforest departmentElephant attackelephant camps

Follow us on :

Follow Us