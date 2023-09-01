Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sale of beef biryani: Chikkamagaluru cops raid 2 hotels

Everest Hotel Lathif and Bengaluru Hotel cashier Shivaraj were arrested following the raid.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 07:46 IST

Follow Us

The police conducted raids at two hotels in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Thursday for allegedly selling beef in the name of mutton biryani.

Everest Hotel owner Lathif and Bengaluru Hotel cashier Shivaraj were arrested following the raids.

The raids were conducted by Chikkamagaluru town station personnel after the allegation emerged that dishes made of beef including biriyani are being sold at the hotels.

It was also alleged that beef biryani was sold in the name of mutton biryani.

As the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 is in force, the raids were conducted and a case was registered, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 07:46 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT