Sale of beef biryani: Chikkamagaluru cops raid 2 hotels

The police conducted raids at two hotels in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Thursday for allegedly selling beef in the name of mutton biryani.
Everest Hotel owner Lathif and Bengaluru Hotel cashier Shivaraj were arrested following the raids.
The raids were conducted by Chikkamagaluru town station personnel after the allegation emerged that dishes made of beef including biriyani are being sold at the hotels.
It was also alleged that beef biryani was sold in the name of mutton biryani.
As the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 is in force, the raids were conducted and a case was registered, said the police.