Same BJP team that upended Cong-JD(S) govt now trying to topple current regime: K'taka MLA Ravikumar Gowda

Davangere: Mandya Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda courted controversy, alleging that a team of BJP leaders is trying to topple the Congress-led government in Karnataka. He also claimed that he would release a video regarding this soon.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday during his private visit to the city, he said that the team which had toppled the Congress -JD(S)-led government in Karnataka is also trying to purchase Congress MLAs.

However, the MLA said there are no fissures in the party.

Gowda went on to allege that BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's close aide Santosh is also part of the team, along with BJP leaders from the north, south, east and west.

They are leaving no stone unturned to topple the government, but Congress leaders won't quit the party, Gowda asserted.

He also said they are offering Rs 50 crore cash and a ministerial berth. They are promising Congress MLAs that they would be taken to New Delhi in a special plane and a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arranged, the MLA said.