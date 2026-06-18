Sameer Shukla appointed as new resident commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Sameer Shukla, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new resident commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, </p><p>Shukla, who is currently serving as Secretary to the Rural Development Department in the Karnataka government, will take over the charge with immediate effect, according to a transfer order issued by the state government on Thursday. </p><p>The order also involves the transfer of the incumbent Resident Commissioner, Imkongla Jamir M, a 2002-batch IAS officer. Jamir has been moved to the post of Secretary (Coordination) at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi.</p>.SIR in Karnataka | How to protect your vote? Civil society group in Bengaluru shows the way.<p>Prior to his current role in Karnataka, Shukla served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Union Ministry of Finance. He has also held the position of Private Secretary to senior Union Ministers, including Prakash Javadekar (when he was Minister for Information and Broadcasting) and Chaudhary Birender Singh (Union Minister for Steel).</p>