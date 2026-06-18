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Homeindiakarnataka

Sameer Shukla appointed as new resident commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi

The order also involves the transfer of the incumbent Resident Commissioner, Imkongla Jamir M, a 2002-batch IAS officer.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Bhavan

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