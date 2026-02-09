<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said on Monday that the Sampurna Grand Challenge 2026 started by the state government in collaboration with different partners intends to create a platform for innovators, investors and different organisations.</p><p>The partners teaming up with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government include GAIN, nutrition connect, think through counselling, Association of Business Women in Commerce and Industry (ABWCI) and so on.</p><p>In a press statement, Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka is "relentlessly" working to further strengthen the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors.</p>.Pilot error: CM Siddaramaiah's chopper lands at wrong helipad.<p>"Through the Sampurna Grand Challenge 2026, the state government intends to bring together innovations and investment in the agriculture and Horticulture sectors and seeks to reduce food loss across the state and build a strong system," the chief minister noted.</p><p>He explained that the government's goals were to increase the income of farmers, value addition, hasten innovations and introduce technology-based solutions.</p>