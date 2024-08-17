Sanctioning prosecution of Siddaramaiah is conspiracy by BJP, Centre, and RSS: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning the prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over corruption charges in the allotment of plots is a conspiracy by the BJP, Centre, and RSS.

“The BJP has been engaged in misusing the power. We already knew this was a conspiracy. The Modi government is destroying all constitutional positions and is engaged in misusing agencies like ED, IT and CBI. The Governor's office has now become the BJP office,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru on Saturday.

“The Governor granted permission for prosecution against the CM, who did nothing wrong. This shows that the Governor has stooped to such a low level. The Governor is acting as a puppet of the BJP. We will fight this battle legally. The CM will neither be shaken nor will he bow down,” he said.

“The BJP has stooped to such a low level that they are trying to bring down a leader who stands for the poor. Governor Gehlot's behaviour was not right. We knew it when he issued the show-cause notice to the CM over the MUDA scam. All this is orchestrated from Modi and Amit Shah's office,” alleged Dinesh Gundu Rao.