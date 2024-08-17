Sanctioning prosecution of Siddaramaiah is conspiracy by BJP, Centre, and RSS: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning the prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over corruption charges in the allotment of plots is a conspiracy by the BJP, Centre, and RSS.
“The BJP has been engaged in misusing the power. We already knew this was a conspiracy. The Modi government is destroying all constitutional positions and is engaged in misusing agencies like ED, IT and CBI. The Governor's office has now become the BJP office,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru on Saturday.
“The Governor granted permission for prosecution against the CM, who did nothing wrong. This shows that the Governor has stooped to such a low level. The Governor is acting as a puppet of the BJP. We will fight this battle legally. The CM will neither be shaken nor will he bow down,” he said.
“The BJP has stooped to such a low level that they are trying to bring down a leader who stands for the poor. Governor Gehlot's behaviour was not right. We knew it when he issued the show-cause notice to the CM over the MUDA scam. All this is orchestrated from Modi and Amit Shah's office,” alleged Dinesh Gundu Rao.
The Minister said that people will also give a fitting response to the BJP’s misdeeds. "They (BJP) are trying to destabilise the elected government. What mistake the CM has done."
"The MUDA land acquisition had taken place during the BJP government’s tenure. CM Siddaramaiah will become more powerful with this target by the BJP,” he said.
On comparison between Yediyurappa and CM Siddaramaiah, Rao said “Justice Santosh Hegde as a Lokayukta had already reported against Yediyurappa’s corruption. There is no comparison between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah. Then Governor was quick to give prosecution permission for Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa is a highly corrupt leader who was involved in several cases. The BJP itself had ousted him twice due to his corruption.”
“The BJP's padayatra (foot march) against the MUDA scam was a huge flop show, while our rally was a grand success in Mysuru. This has nothing to do with the by-elections. This is the biggest conspiracy to bring down Siddaramaiah. We will fight this till the end,” he added.
