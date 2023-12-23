JOIN US
india

Sankeerthana Yatra: Sales, transport of liquor banned

As Srirangapatna town is considered to be communally sensitive, the authorities have banned sales of liquor and have ordered closure of liquor shops from 6 am on December 24 to 6 am on December 25.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 20:41 IST

In the wake of Sankeerthana Yatra, scheduled to be held on December 24, as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in Srirangapatna town and Ganjam, Mandya district administration has banned sales and transport of liquor.

According to a press release, thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the mega rally, that would be launched at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Ganjam and culminate on the grounds opposite Sri Ranganathaswamy temple. As Srirangapatna town is considered to be communally sensitive, the authorities have banned sales of liquor and have ordered closure of liquor shops from 6 am on December 24 to 6 am on December 25.

Thus, all liquor shops, bars and restaurants under Srirangapatna town and Ganjam limits have been directed to close. Besides, transportation and storage of liquor has been banned.

(Published 22 December 2023, 20:41 IST)
Karnataka

