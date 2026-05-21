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From space to history: Satellite imaging to reveal Lakkundi’s buried heritage

The minister also said that the tourism department was preparing a proposal to secure a UNESCO World Heritage status for Lakkundi.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:20 IST
KarnatakaSpaceTemplesheritagehistoryUNESCOsatellite image

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