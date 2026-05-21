From space to history: Satellite imaging to reveal Lakkundi’s buried heritage

<p>Bengaluru: The state government, in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), will identify and unveil the historic 101 stepwells and 101 temples believed to exist in the historic town of Lakkundi, using satellite imaging technology.</p>.<p>Tourism Minister HK Patil on Wednesday said more than 70 monuments, including 32 temples, 28 stepwells and seven other heritage structures, have already been identified in Lakkundi since 2023.</p>.<p> He said the government aims to unveil all 101 temples and 101 stepwells by December 31 with support from NIAS scientists and local communities.</p>.<p>The minister also said that the tourism department was preparing a proposal to secure a UNESCO World Heritage status for Lakkundi.</p>.Karnataka maps 50,000 antiquities in a survey after 100 years.<p>As part of the process, archaeological explorations conducted in November 2024 led to the discovery of over 1,500 artefacts, while the second phase of excavations launched on May 2 this year has uncovered over 1,800 artefacts. </p>.<p>Officials said over 5,000 artefacts are expected to be documented by June 30, following which they will be displayed in an open-air museum.</p>.<p>Patil also said that restoration works were also under way in the heritage town. Five temples and five stepwells were unveiled in February and work on unveiling 10 more is ongoing. Conservation and development works for six monuments have been launched at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he added.</p>