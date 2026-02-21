<p>New Delhi: Loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, including Public Works Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/minister-satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> and former Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-n-rajanna">K N Rajanna</a>, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday here and sought the party high command's intervention to resolve the ongoing leadership issue in the state.</p><p>After spending more than half an hour with Kharge, senior Congress leader Jarkiholi told mediapersons, "We have raised the issue of the rumoured change of Chief Minister in the state. We have also requested the party president to clarify the matter."</p><p>He said the delegation had apprised Kharge of the current political situation in Karnataka and explained how frequent statements by some leaders about a possible leadership change had created confusion among MLAs and party workers.</p><p>"The high command must clarify the issue and put an end to the confusion over the change of leadership in the state," Jarkiholi added.</p>.Karnataka power tussle | 'Decision taken, CM Siddaramaiah will reveal it himself': D K Shivakumar.<p>He further stated that Kharge assured the delegation that the party high command would intervene soon and resolve the matter.</p><p>Jarkiholi noted that state leaders had previously sought similar intervention from the party top brass.</p><p>The delegation also included Congress MLAs N H Konaraddi and K S Basavanthappa. However, Kharge was not available for comments. </p><p>Both Jarkiholi and Rajanna, who belong to the Scheduled Tribes community and are considered close confidants of Siddaramaiah, have met the party leadership in Delhi several times in the past to urge that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> be allowed to complete his full five-year term.</p>