Satish Jarkiholi, K N Rajanna meet Mallikarjun Kharge amid Karnataka leadership uncertainty

'The high command must clarify the issue and put an end to the confusion over the change of leadership in the state,' Jarkiholi added.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 17:13 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahK N RajannaMinister Satish Jarkiholi

