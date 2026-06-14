Satish Jarkiholi leads ST delegation to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar, seeks quota restoration

<p>Bengaluru: Public Works minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday, led a delegation of Scheduled Tribe MLAs and pontiffs, to meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, pressing for restoration of the enhanced 7% reservation for the ST community and greater representation in the Cabinet and academia.</p>.<p>The previous BJP government had passed the SC and ST (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments) Act, 2022, hiking the SC quota from 15% to 17% and the ST quota from 3% to 7%, breaching the Supreme Court’s established 50% reservation limit.<br>The Karnataka High Court put a cap on fresh recruitments under the expanded 56% quota based on a PIL. </p>.Asked for sports department: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi.<p>The delegation comprising MLAs Basanagouda Daddal, Kampli Ganesh, Kudligi Srinivas and Raghumurthy, urged the government to engage senior advocates to pursue the legal battle for restoring the 7% enhanced ST quota. They also demanded that two more ministers from the ST community be inducted into the Shivakumar Cabinet. </p>.<p>Pointing to the lack of representation in higher education, the leaders said not a single vice chancellor in the state belongs to the ST community and sought steps to address the gap.</p>.<p>Congress currently holds 14 of the 15 ST reserved Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The ST community earlier had three Cabinet berths. K N Rajanna and B Nagendra were dropped from the previous Siddaramaiah government. This time, Jarkiholi was one among the 13 ministers to be sworn in along with the chief minister. The next round of Cabinet expansion is likely to make it a full-fledged 34-member Cabinet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jarkiholi demanded that the community should be given two more berths.</p>