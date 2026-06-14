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Homeindiakarnataka

Satish Jarkiholi leads ST delegation to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar, seeks quota restoration

Pointing to the lack of representation in higher education, the leaders said not a single vice chancellor in the state belongs to the ST community and sought steps to address the gap.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politicssatish jarkiholi

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